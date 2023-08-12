Massive fire burns at a recycling yard in Glendale

A massive fire sparked at a recycling yard Saturday night and sent a huge plume of smoke into the air for all of the Valley to witness.

The fire is near US 60 and 67th Avenue at a recycling yard and authorities say it's considered a hazmat fire.

Glendale Fire says additional help has been requested from nearby fire departments, including Phoenix and Peoria.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix says the fire is visible on the weather radar.

"The fire in Glendale visible across Phoenix is being detected by the Phoenix weather radar. On radar you can also see a couple of outflow boundaries moving down from the north. Wind gusts up to 20-25 mph will be following the outflows."

There are road closures in place.

"US 60 (Grand Ave) is now closed in both directions between 59th Ave/Glendale and 67th Ave/Northern," ADOT says.

