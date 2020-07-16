McSally reports raising nearly $9 million for Senate race

Republican Sen. Martha McSally has posted her strongest quarterly fundraising yet, but her haul was still dwarfed by that of her Democratic rival.

McSally reported $8.9 million during the three-month period that ended June 30 and ended the quarter with just under $11 million in the bank.

McSally was appointed to John McCain’s former Senate seat in 2018 and is in a tough fight to hold onto it. She faces Democrat Mark Kelly, who reported raising more than $12 million during the quarter with $24 million in the bank.

Democrats think McSally is vulnerable as Arizona, once a Republican stronghold, becomes increasingly friendly territory for them. McSally lost a 2018 race for Arizona’s other Senate seat to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.

(Martha McSally U.S. Senator for Arizona)

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.