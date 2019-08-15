McSally gets GOP primary challenger in Arizona Senate race
A Phoenix-area businessman said Wednesday he’ll challenge U.S. Sen. Martha McSally in the Republican primary, setting up a potential threat to GOP efforts to hold onto John McCain’s former Senate seat.
Arizona Sen. McSally takes action in the wake of two mass shootings
There has been a lot of talk about mass shootings, gun control, mental health and what can be done to stop these terrible scenes. Sen. McSally has sponsored a bill that would make domestic terrorism its own federal crime. She stopped by the FOX 10 studios to talk about the bill, red flag laws and the 2020 senate race against Mark Kelly.