Arizona’s Senate race has Martha McSally, Mark Kelly campaigning days before Election Day

The biggest race in Arizona is for a seat on the United States Senate between incumbent Senator Martha McSally and former astronaut Mark Kelly.

On the weekend before Election Day, the candidates are hard at work, trying to pick up every last vote.

Both candidates were making their rounds in Arizona. Republican McSally was in the Tucson area while Democrat Kelly stayed in the Valley.

"This is where the rubber meets the road here and that's turning out the remainder, maybe 20%, who will vote to get them to hand those ballots in or show up on Tuesday," Kelly said at a Scottsdale event Sunday, Nov. 1.

McSally also made a call for her supporters to get out to the polls.

"Get out there on Tuesday, turn your ballots in, get to the polls. Stand up for America, stand up for our future and freedom," McSally said on Nov. 1.

Both with a clear message: Vote.

McSally is calling on her supporters to knock on doors and spread the word to turn in mail-in ballots to designated drop boxes if they haven't been already.

Kelly says Arizona needs leadership in Washington D.C. when it comes to the pandemic and its toll on the state and national economy.

For all you need to know about Election Day and voting information in Arizona, visit this link.