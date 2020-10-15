Kelly raises $39 million, McSally $23 million in Arizona Senate race

article

Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly says his campaign raised nearly $39 million during the third quarter, while Republican Sen. Martha McSally reports raising almost $23 million.

The fundraising numbers reported Oct. 15 shattered prior records for both candidates and were among the largest quarterly hauls ever reported.

Senate candidates, particularly Democrats, saw a surge in donations following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s pledge to confirm a replacement before President Donald Trump leaves office.

Kelly’s campaign ended September with about $19 million in the bank. McSally reported $12 million for the final month of the campaign.

Since the start of the campaign, Kelly has raised $83 million to $52 million for McSally. Their spending dwarfs the combined $45 million that McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema spent during the entire campaign for Arizona’s other Senate seat in 2018.

Outside groups have spent tens of millions more to influence the race.

