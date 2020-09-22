FOX 10 Voter Guide: 2020 Arizona General Election

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Democratic presidential preference election was held on March 17, and the primary took place on Aug. 4.

A full county-by-county breakdown of the results can be found here.

How can I register to vote or update my information?

Online: Go to ServiceArizona.com/VoterRegistration/selectLanguage.

In-person: Visit your County Recorder’s Office and fill out a registration form.

By mail: You can also download the form online (PDF) and mail it to your county recorder’s office. Most libraries, motor vehicle division (MVD) offices, city clerk offices, and public assistance agencies may also have voter registration forms.

Advertisement

The voter registration deadline for the general election is Oct. 5. ServiceArizona.com states, “Voter Registration Applications must be completed 29 days prior to an election in order to be ‘registered to vote in that election.'"

To register to vote in Arizona, you must be:

A U.S. citizen (proof of citizenship required to vote a “full ballot”)

A resident of Arizona and the county listed on your registration

18 years of age or more by the next regular General Election

You cannot register to vote in Arizona if:

You have been found mentally incapacitated by a court and your voting rights were not preserved; or

You have been convicted of a felony and have not had your civil rights restored. Civil rights are automatically restored if you have only one felony conviction, completed your sentence, parole, or probation, and paid any victim restitution.

You can register to vote if you have only misdemeanor convictions or you are in pretrial detention and are otherwise eligible.

The requirements listed above are present on the voter registration form.

How can I register to vote if I’m an Arizona resident but don’t have a driver’s license/ID?

You must submit your paper registration by mail or drop it off at your County Recorder’s Office.

If returned by mail, the registration must be: (1) postmarked by the deadline and received by the County Recorder by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day; or (2) dated on or before the deadline and received by the County Recorder no later than 5 days after the deadline.

REGISTER TO VOTE IN ARIZONA

How to check your voter registration:

Enter your county, last name, date of birth, driver’s license/ID/Voter ID in the form on https://my.arizona.vote/WhereToVote.aspx?s=individual or contact your local County Recorder’s office.

When do the polls open?

Polling stations will open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

To find your polling location, enter your residential address (house number, street) in the form at https://my.arizona.vote/WhereToVote.aspx?s=address. If your address is found, the city, state, and zip code will appear; click on it, and the data will be displayed. You can also contact your County Recorder’s office.

Can I go to any polling location to vote?

“No. Voters must go to their assigned polling place. Polling places are only equipped to provide official ballots to those registered voters that are in the specific precinct for that polling place location. If a voter goes to the wrong polling place, they will not be able to receive the correct ballot style for their voting precinct,” explained officials on AZCleanElections.gov.

“The poll worker should notify the voter of their correct polling place location; however, if a voter chooses to stay at the incorrect polling place, they have the right to vote a provisional ballot. This provisional ballot may not count if the County Recorder determines the voter was not at the correct polling place.”

FIND MY POLLING PLACE

How do I vote by mail?

Early voting for the general election will begin on Oct. 7 when ballots are mailed to voters on the Permanent Early Voting List, voters who requested a ballot-by-mail and in-person early voting at county recorders' offices and other designated early voting locations.

State officials are encouraging Arizonans to vote with a mail-in ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want voters to cast their ballot in a way that is meaningful to them,” said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “However, we are encouraging voters to request a ballot-by-mail to avoid the Election Day crowds and have a safe and secure option in this year’s elections.”

According to AZSOS.gov, "Those who cannot vote by mail (e.g., due to lack of mail service or the need for accommodations or language assistance), should be encouraged to vote early in-person, where crowds tend to be smaller. Counties are encouraged to utilize HAVA and CARES Act funding to increase in-person early voting opportunities, particularly in rural and tribal communities that have historically faced barriers to voting by mail."

Is voting by mail safe?

Hobbs says it is secure and accurate. Signature verification, security of ballot drop-boxes, tamper-evident envelopes, and ballot tracking are used for your vote.

"Voting by mail has many advantages: it is more cost-effective for your county to administer, offers voters more time to study the ballot and decide how they want to vote and more flexibility in when they cast their ballot. It is also an important alternative to in-person voting during the era of social distancing. You can join the 80% of Arizona voters who already receive their ballots in the mail to make the process as seamless as possible," stated officials on AZCleanElections.gov.

Visit AZSOS.gov/votebymail and the Secretary of State Office’s ‘How we secure Arizona’s Elections’ document for more information.

How to return a Ballot-by-mail:

Make sure your voter registration status is up-to-date and contains your current residential and mailing address. Election mail cannot be forwarded.

Put your voted ballot in the correct return envelope and sign the ballot affidavit envelope before returning your ballot. “You should also provide a phone number in the appropriate space on the envelope so the County Recorder can contact you to resolve any issues with your ballot or signature.”

Voted ballots must be received by county election officials by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. If you don’t mail back your ballot by this date, you can drop it off at your County Recorder’s Office or any ballot drop-off location or voting location in your county.

Voters who are unable to drop off their ballot for any reason may ask a family member, household member, caregiver, or election official to take their ballot to a voting location or other designated ballot drop-off location for them.

After voting and returning your ballot, you can check the status at https://my.arizona.vote/PortalList.aspx

What is a ballot drop box, and where are the locations in my community?

“A ballot drop box is a secured bin provided by County Election Officials where voters can return their voted ballot. They are located in a secure location, such as inside or in front of a federal, state, local, or tribal government building. The Election Procedures Manual details the security measures required for ballot drop boxes,” stated officials on AZCleanElections.gov.

MAP: Ballot drop box locations

“Drop boxes are established by the county and are subject to change. These locations are currently being confirmed/updated for the November 3rd General Election.”

For more information, contact the Election Services Division at the Secretary of State’s Office at elections@azsos.gov or 1-877-THE-VOTE.

Important general election dates from the Secretary of State’s Office:

Aug. 2

First day to request a one-time ballot-by-mail for the General Election only

Oct. 5

Voter registration deadline

Oct. 7

First day of in-person early voting

First day for counties to mail ballots to voters on the PEVL (permanent early voting list) and non-PEVL voters who have requested a ballot-by-mail

To check if you’re on the PEVL, request a ballot-by-mail, or get information on early voting locations, contact your County Recorder, or visit Arizona.Vote

Oct. 23

Last day to request a ballot-by-mail or join the PEVL

Oct. 27

Recommended last day to mail back a ballot (7 days before the election)

Ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Voters who do not mail back their ballot by this recommended date should drop off their ballot at their County Recorder’s Office or any ballot drop-box or voting location in their county

Oct. 30

Last day of in-person early voting; ends at 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 31, Nov. 1, Nov. 2

Emergency voting is available in certain counties. Contact your County Recorder’s Office for more information.

Nov. 3

Election Day — polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

FIND ELECTION INFORMATION BY COUNTY

How to volunteer to be a poll worker:

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order in coordination with Secretary Hobbs to improve voter safety and staffing.“Voting is an essential right in our democracy, and Arizona is committed to making sure Arizonans can cast their ballots safely and securely on Election Day,” said Gov. Ducey. “Today’s [July 22] Executive Order will help ensure that our counties have the resources necessary to keep poll workers and voters safe and keep poll locations operating smoothly. I’m grateful to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for her continued partnership and leadership to ensure a successful election in 2020.”

“Poll workers are crucial to successful elections and help safeguard the integrity of the process," said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “Many of our state's poll workers are in their 60s and 70s and have performed these duties year after year. Now, we are encouraging the next generation of Arizonans to step up for our democracy by serving as poll workers.”

Poll worker requirements:

Be a resident of the county you serve in

Be registered to vote in Arizona (except student program participants)*

Be at least 18 years old (except student program participants)*

Complete the required training

The Secretary of State’s office stated, “Some counties have student poll worker programs that allow 16- and 17-year-old U.S. citizen high school students to work at a polling place on Election Day. The students will work together with registered voters of their county to run the polling place.”

Poll worker duties include:

Setting up your assigned voting location

Checking in voters using voter registration rolls, including checking voter ID

Issuing ballots to voters, including making sure voters get the correct ballot style

Helping voters with disabilities, including providing instructions on how to use accessible voting machines

Assisting with curbside voting, which allows voters to vote from their car

Answering questions and guiding voters through the voting process

Ensuring voters who are in line by the close of the polls are permitted to vote

Closing up the polling place after the last voter has voted, including securely transporting voted ballots and other equipment to designated sites.

For more information and to sign up: AZSOS.gov/pollworker

The Secretary of State's recommendations for in-person voting:

Come prepared. Review and mark a sample ballot, so you can vote quickly and minimize the time you need to spend at the voting location.

Wear a face covering. If it can be safely managed, wear a cloth face covering when you go to vote to help protect those around you.

Bring your own pen to the voting location to minimize contact with surfaces others may have touched. Some voting locations may have single-use pens available, but bringing your own pen will help keep you safe and minimize waste.

Maintain physical distancing. Stay at least 6 feet away from other voters and poll workers whenever possible (except for caregivers or members of the same household).

Wash your hands with soap and water (for at least 20 seconds) before and after voting. If handwashing facilities are not readily available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Don’t touch your face. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

If I voted already, will my vote be counted?

For Maricopa County, you can check your early voting ballot status here. You'll need to enter your last name, address, date of birth, along with your social security number, voter ID, state ID, or driver license number.

Text the word "JOIN" to 628-683 or visit TextSignUp.Maricopa.Vote to subscribe to automatic updates on your ballot status.

Navajo County voters can track their ballot here. Enter your first and last name, date of birth, and zip code. Call 1-800-668-3867 or email elections@navajocountyaz.gov if you encounter issues using the BallotTrax system.

For any Arizona county, you can also check My.Arizona.Vote to track the status of your ballot and confirm that it was received and counted.

I lost or damaged my Ballot-by-mail. How do I get a replacement?

According to AZSOS.gov, "If you have lost or damaged your ballot-by-mail, you may request a replacement ballot via mail or in-person. To request a replacement ballot-by-mail, contact your County Recorder’s Office directly. Requests for the General Election must be made by October 23, 2020. You may also visit a voting location on or before Election Day to vote in-person. Visit My.Arizona.Vote to find your correct voting location."

For more frequently asked questions about voting by mail, visit My.Arizona.Vote.

I'm voting in person. What do I need to bring to my polling place?

A valid form of identification: Arizona drivers license; U.S. federal, state, or local government-issued ID, issued with printed name and address; Arizona ID card, or Tribal enrollment card.

The address on your ID must match your voter registration address. If not, you must provide a utility bill in your name; bank or credit union statement (dated within 90 days of the election); Arizona vehicle registration; Indian census card; property tax statement for your residence; a piece of mail in your name marked 'Official Election Material;" Arizona vehicle insurance card; recorder's certificate; U.S. federal, state, or local government-issued ID, issued with printed name and address; or a Tribal enrollment card.

If you have none of the items listed above, contact the Secretary of State's Office at 602-542-8683 or 1-877-THE VOTE.

TAKE THE WHAT ID DO I NEED TO VOTE QUIZ

Who are the candidates on the ballot?

Information provided by the Secretary of State's office:

President

U.S. Senator

U.S. Congress - District 1

U.S. Congress - District 2

U.S. Congress - District 3

U.S. Congress - District 4

U.S. Congress - District 5

U.S. Congress - District 6

U.S. Congress - District 7

U.S. Congress - District 8

U.S. Congress - District 9

For Arizona state senator and representative candidates, a full list is available at the Arizona Secretary of State's website.

On AZCleanElections.gov, you can enter your street address to find your federal and state candidates. A full list is also available to view, along with information about each candidate, including corporation commissioner, state senator, state representative, county supervisor, mayor, and city council.

The Arizona Association of Counties has provided a general election guide that contains information about candidates for county office, such as assessor, attorney, clerk of the superior court, constables, justices of the peace, recorder, school superintendent, sheriff, supervisors, and treasurer.

More Arizona voter information:

Recognized political parties

As of August, 1,389,960 (34.84%) voters are registered Republicans, 1,293,074 (32.41%) are Democrats, and 32,965 (0.83%) are Libertarian. 1,273,215 (31.92%) listed "Other" for a party name.

In November 2019, the Green Party was no longer recognized as a political party in Arizona. At the time, the Green Party had 6,406 members. According to the Associated Press, that’s about 17 of every 10,000 registered voters. State law requires the party to have 67 of every 10,000 registered voters to be recognized by the state.

AZSOS.gov - RECOGNIZED POLITICAL PARTIES

How to report a voting/polling problem:

On AZAG.gov/complaints/election, you can file a state election law complaint; use of public money to influence an election; Arizona civil rights voting complaint; Federal Law Violation (HAVA) complaint; violations of Citizens Clean Elections Act (CCEC); or Campaign Finance violations.

The Attorney General's office says if your complaint requires immediate law enforcement intervention due to a crime in progress or an escalating situation, contact your local police department immediately.

Election contact information:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.