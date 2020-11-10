Expand / Collapse search

Senator-elect Mark Kelly names team, in temporary DC office

By Associated Press
Published 
2020 Election
Associated Press
article

Mark Kelly

PHOENIX - Democrat Mark Kelly has been assigned temporary office space in Washington and has named a transition team as he awaits formal swearing-in as a U.S. senator representing Arizona.

Kelly won the Arizona Senate seat once held by John McCain, riding Arizona’s changing electorate to flip a Republican Senate seat in a state long dominated by the GOP.

Arizona will send two Democrats to the Senate for the first time in nearly 70 years when Kelly joins Kyrsten Sinema in Washington.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema releases statement on Mark Kelly’s win

Kelly announced the bipartisan transition team on Nov. 9 as he prepares to be sworn in as early as Nov. 30. He said it is made up of leaders from across the state with expertise on key issues like defense, water, education, public health and tribal communities.

“As I prepare for the work of representing all Arizonans in the U.S. Senate, I want Arizonans to know that I am committed to being a Senator who will work to get things done and be an independent voice for them in Washington on Day One,” Kelly said in a statement. “This team of community leaders, Republicans and Democrats, will help ensure we are successful in this next mission, serving and getting results for Arizonans.”

Leading the team will be Sharon Harper, a board member of the McCain Institute and business leader, and Luis Heredia, executive director of the Arizona Education Association.

Kelly will be in Washington for part of this week as he goes through new member orientation.

Kelly, a former astronaut married to former Rep. Gabby Giffords, defeated Republican Martha McSally, who was appointed to the seat by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey after McCain’s death in 2018.

Kelly positioned himself as a pragmatic centrist with no patience for Washington partisanship during the campaign. When the coronavirus pandemic struck, he retreated to mostly online outreach, minimizing face-to-face campaigning while blasting McSally and President Donald Trump for allowing the pandemic to get out of control.

Most new members of Congress will take office in January, but Kelly is expected to be sworn in as soon as election results are certified because McSally was temporarily filling the seat until last week’s special election. Kelly will finish the last two years of McCain’s term and then face reelection in 2022.

___

Find AP’s full election coverage at APNews.com/Election2020.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Continuing Coverage

AP and FOX News project Mark Kelly as winner in Arizona&#8217;s senate race, defeating Martha McSally
slideshow

AP and FOX News project Mark Kelly as winner in Arizona&#8217;s senate race, defeating Martha McSally

Projections from AP and FOX News show Martha McSally has lost another bid to win a Senate seat in her own right.

Political consultant breaks down why, how Arizona politics are changing
slideshow

Political consultant breaks down why, how Arizona politics are changing

A political consultant says changes in how Arizonans are voting could have to do with education, income and out of state voters.

Arizona approves Prop 207 recreational pot and Prop 208 schools tax hike
slideshow

Arizona approves Prop 207 recreational pot and Prop 208 schools tax hike

Arizona has joined other states across the nation that have legalized recreational marijuana, and a ballot measure that will raise taxes on the wealthy to fund K-12 education is also projected to pass by the Associated Press.