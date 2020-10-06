Martha McSally, Mark Kelly face off in first and only debate

Months of negative television ads and attacks have led up to the one and only debate between Senator Martha McSally and Mark Kelly.

The winner of the special election will finish late Sen. John McCain's term, which ends in 2022.

McSally was appointed to the seat by Governor Doug Ducey after she was defeated by Kyrsten Sinema in the 2018 election for the seat that was vacated by Jeff Flake.

The race for the senate has been heated and as we learn from one analyst, it might continue to be heated.

There is no shortage of claims being made by both sides this summer.

The moderator of the debate says he'll allow for back and forth, but only to a certain extent. If Mike O'Neil's analysis is right, expect Republican Senator McSally to come out firing.

And he was right. There was name-calling and accusations thrown around. McSally continuously referred to Kelly as "counterfeit Kelly" throughout the night.

Both candidates wanted to stick to the same messaging we’ve seen in ads over the last few months in Arizona.

McSally has raised questions about Kelly’s potential connections to China, which he denies.

Kelly attacked McSally about votes over health care and pre-existing conditions. She denies she voted to eliminate them.

The debate touched on topics from the Arizona-Mexico border to the economy to the virus -- but also the military.

Both McSally and Kelly are veterans. Simons asked about the alleged comments Trump made against members of the military.

McSally says she won’t comment on any more sources. Kelly called them concerning and brought up Trump's previous words about late Arizona Senator John McCain.

Time will tell if this did enough to change any voters' minds in the Nov. 3 election.

