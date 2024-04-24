Chad Daybell murder case: Coroner testifies as trial's 25th witness

Twenty-five witnesses have now testified in the Chad Daybell murder trial.

The Idaho man is accused of killing two Arizona siblings who were found dead in his backyard.

The mother of those children is Lori Vallow, who was already convicted in the same case last year.

Prosecutors say Daybell conspired with Vallow in killing his first wife, Tammy. Multiple witnesses who were friends with Tammy Daybell testified to her good health and how she was doing well in fitness classes. Daybell’s defense has challenged that, saying there were health issues for the 49-year-old woman.

In Vallow’s trial, we learned that Tammy’s death was a homicide and the cause was asphyxiation. She was found with "old bruises" and pink foam around her mouth.

The coroner of the case also testified on why an autopsy wasn’t done until authorities began investigating the case of Vallow’s then-missing kids.

"Chad didn’t seem to want it or not want it. Emma was on scene, Chad’s daughter, and she really didn’t want her mom to have an autopsy. It’s pretty extensive and she didn’t want her daughter to have to go through that," Brenda Dye of the Fremont County Coroner testified on Wednesday.

