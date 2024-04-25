Who's considered middle class in Arizona?; $10K reward offered for missing Shayna Feinman | Nightly Roundup

From how much it takes to be considered middle class in different Arizona cities, to a big reward being offered for a missing Arizona woman, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Who's considered middle class? In Arizona, that depends on where you live
A new study shows how much money a person needs to make in order to be considered a member of the middle class. In Arizona, where you live may have a factor on whether you're considered to be middle class or not.
2. You can get half off drinks at Starbucks on Thursday – here’s how it works
Starbucks customers can get half-off any drink on Thursday. Here’s how the deal works.
3. Boeing 747 carrying 345 people bounces on LAX runway during hard landing, video shows
A chilling video captured the dramatic moment a Lufthansa Boeing 747 aircraft bounced on the runway at Los Angeles International Airport during a hard landing.
4. Shayna Feinman: $10,000 reward offered for information leading to missing Arizona woman
Arizona woman, Shayna Feinman, has been missing from Yavapai County since March 9 and the sheriff's office is offering a hefty reward for information that leads to finding her.
5. Ex-Peoria HS basketball coach found not guilty of having sex with underage girls
A former high school basketball coach accused of sex crimes with a minor testified in his trial, and was ultimately found not guilty.