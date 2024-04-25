Who's considered middle class in Arizona?; $10K reward offered for missing Shayna Feinman | Nightly Roundup

From how much it takes to be considered middle class in different Arizona cities, to a big reward being offered for a missing Arizona woman, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Who's considered middle class? In Arizona, that depends on where you live

2. You can get half off drinks at Starbucks on Thursday – here’s how it works

3. Boeing 747 carrying 345 people bounces on LAX runway during hard landing, video shows

4. Shayna Feinman: $10,000 reward offered for information leading to missing Arizona woman

5. Ex-Peoria HS basketball coach found not guilty of having sex with underage girls