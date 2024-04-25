Expand / Collapse search

Who's considered middle class in Arizona?; $10K reward offered for missing Shayna Feinman | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  April 25, 2024 7:46pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

From how much it takes to be considered middle class in different Arizona cities, to a big reward being offered for a missing Arizona woman, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Who's considered middle class? In Arizona, that depends on where you live

Featured

Who's considered middle class? In Arizona, that depends on where you live
article

Who's considered middle class? In Arizona, that depends on where you live

A new study shows how much money a person needs to make in order to be considered a member of the middle class. In Arizona, where you live may have a factor on whether you're considered to be middle class or not.

2. You can get half off drinks at Starbucks on Thursday – here’s how it works

Featured

Starbucks half-off Thursday: How to score the drink deal
article

Starbucks half-off Thursday: How to score the drink deal

Starbucks customers can get half-off any drink on Thursday. Here’s how the deal works.

3. Boeing 747 carrying 345 people bounces on LAX runway during hard landing, video shows

Featured

Boeing 747 carrying 345 people bounces on LAX runway during hard landing, video shows
article

Boeing 747 carrying 345 people bounces on LAX runway during hard landing, video shows

A chilling video captured the dramatic moment a Lufthansa Boeing 747 aircraft bounced on the runway at Los Angeles International Airport during a hard landing.

4. Shayna Feinman: $10,000 reward offered for information leading to missing Arizona woman

Featured

Shayna Feinman: $10,000 reward offered for information leading to missing Arizona woman
article

Shayna Feinman: $10,000 reward offered for information leading to missing Arizona woman

Arizona woman, Shayna Feinman, has been missing from Yavapai County since March 9 and the sheriff's office is offering a hefty reward for information that leads to finding her.

5. Ex-Peoria HS basketball coach found not guilty of having sex with underage girls

Featured

Ex-Peoria HS basketball coach found not guilty of having sex with underage girls
article

Ex-Peoria HS basketball coach found not guilty of having sex with underage girls

A former high school basketball coach accused of sex crimes with a minor testified in his trial, and was ultimately found not guilty.