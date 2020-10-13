Expand / Collapse search

Haley gives boost to McSally in Arizona Senate race

By Jonathan J. Cooper
Published 
2020 Election
Associated Press
article

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 12: (Front L-R) U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) and State Treasurer Kimberly Yee pose together with supporters at a campaign event on October 12, 2020 in

Expand

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Arizona Sen. Martha McSally called in one of the Republican Party’s most prominent foreign policy hands on Oct. 12 to press her case that Democrat Mark Kelly has problematic ties to China.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said China is the largest geopolitical threat to the United States, and Kelly doing business with Chinese firms should be disqualifying.

“I want to know that we’re going to send a senator from Arizona to D.C. that understands China is a national security threat, not someone who wants to hold their hand and figure out how to get them to invest in his company,” Haley said.

Kelly co-founded a high-altitude balloon company in Tucson that received an investment from Tencent Holdings, a massive Chinese investment firm. Kelly no longer works for the firm but retains an equity stake, according to his financial disclosures.

While he was an astronaut, he participated in a forum for young leaders from both countries and met his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. After retiring, he pitched vitamins for a Chinese company.

It’s a case McSally made in a debate last week with Kelly, and that she and her GOP allies have pressed aggressively for months in television ads.

Kelly has dismissed the attacks as an election-year ploy, pointing to a memo urging Republican Senate candidates to blame China for the pandemic. He said last week he’s “known China as an adversary my entire adult life.”

“Sen. McSally is using false, negative attacks trying to attack my patriotism again,” Kelly said during last week’s debate when pressed on China by McSally. “I think Arizonans are tired of it.”

McSally and Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and one of the most prominent women of color in the Republican Party, spoke to a crowd of several dozen masked and distanced supporters in a Scottsdale backyard. They aimed their pitch particularly toward women, encouraging them to run for office and discussing their own fights against more powerful interests.

While McSally runs strongly with men, polls show her running far behind with women, mirroring the struggles facing President Donald Trump.

McSally urged her supporters to ignore what she called “fake polls,” which have consistently shown her trailing Kelly. Her race is a dead heat, as is the presidential contest in Arizona, she insisted.

Continuing Coverage

Martha McSally, Mark Kelly face off in first and only debate
slideshow

Martha McSally, Mark Kelly face off in first and only debate

Months of negative television ads and attacks have led up to the one and only debate between Senator Martha McSally and Mark Kelly.

Poll: Sen. McSally still behind Mark Kelly, but gap is narrowing
slideshow

Poll: Sen. McSally still behind Mark Kelly, but gap is narrowing

The race between Martha McSally and Mark Kelly is heating up, according to a new poll.

Senate candidate Mark Kelly takes to airwaves with intro ad
slideshow

Senate candidate Mark Kelly takes to airwaves with intro ad

Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly released his first campaign ad of the 2020 election on Thursday, looking to introduce himself to Arizona voters in the face of attack ads from his Republican rival.

Mark Kelly tops Martha McSally in fundraising for Arizona Senate race
slideshow

Mark Kelly tops Martha McSally in fundraising for Arizona Senate race

Democratic challenger Mark Kelly has again topped Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally’s fundraising in one of the top 2020 Senate races, according to numbers released by both campaigns Tuesday.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.