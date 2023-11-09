Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: AZ woman found guilty of killing her child; Fmr. Senator makes new sex assault claim

PHOENIX - From an Arizona woman found guilty of killing her child to a verdict in a high-profile case documented by Netflix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, November 9, 2023.

1. Arizona woman found guilty a decade after her child died

A woman could spend the rest of her life in prison, according to officials with MCAO, after she was found guilty in connection with the death of her child over 10 years ago.

2. Explosion outside Arizona police department prompts arrest

An explosion outside the Benson Police Department led to a man's arrest.

3. Jury finds hospital liable in Netflix-profiled case

After eight weeks of arguments and testimony, jurors have reached a verdict in the $220 million case against Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital that was the premise of the Netflix documentary ‘Take Care of Maya.’

4. Mom accused of killing her kids

The Kentucky woman accused of fatally shooting her two young children has been charged.

5. Former Arizona Senator claims she was sexually assaulted

McSally says she was running on Nov. 8 along the Missouri River near the Iowa-Nebraska border when a man grabbed her.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 11/9/2023

A slight warmup is in store for next week, but it's not sticking around!