Martha McSally says she was sexually assaulted, fought off attacker while running

Former Arizona Senator Martha McSally took to social media to say that she was attacked and sexually assaulted on Wednesday while running.

McSally says she was running on Nov. 8 along the Missouri River near the Iowa-Nebraska border when a man grabbed her.

"A man came up behind me, and he engulfed me in a bear hug, and he molested and fondled me until I fought him off," McSally said in a video on Instagram. "I ran after him. I threw my water bottle at him, and I chased him into the brush, where he was then hiding as I called 911 and waited for the police to come."

McSally went on to say she is OK, in part because she chose to fight the man off. She said she believes the man got away before police arrived.

"I was just sexually assaulted while out running. I am safe. I am ok. It could have been much worse. I have a lot to process. For anyone else who has been assaulted, speak up. Find your power. Process it emotionally, spiritually, neurologically. I am safe," McSally wrote in the Instagram post.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 12: U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) speaks at a campaign event on October 12, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

McSally served several terms in Congress and was appointed to serve as U.S. senator for Arizona after the death of John McCain.