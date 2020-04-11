MCSO: Phoenix man arrested for torturing children with taser, belt

article

A Phoenix man faces 11 counts of child abuse charges after abusing and torturing an 11-year-old and 13-year-old, according to a report from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on April 10.

From August to September 2017, Angel Coronado reportedly abused and tortured his girlfriend's children by beating them with a belt, using a taser on then, and suffocating them.

With help from Phoenix Police and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the FBI Violent Crimes task force arrested Coronado on April 8.

He was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail on 11 counts of child abuse charges.

Coronado's girlfriend and the mother of the children, Cassandra Ledesma, was also arrested on two counts of child abuse.

Coronado is being held on a $300,000 bond.

MORE: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/tag/crime-publicsafety