Meghan McCain to Arizonans: Take COVID-19 seriously

This is the time of year that tourists flood Arizona - the weather is perfect, and parks, as well as other scenic destinations, have been jam-packed, especially since other businesses have closed.

With confirmed COVID-19 cases now growing, FOX 10 spoke with Meghan McCain about her concerns with overcrowding and its consequences.

"You just have to keep safe distancing, and all of the pictures I've seen are people not doing that," McCain said. "The hiking trails are so tight and congested but it's very, very dangerous."

McCain, host of The View and daughter of late U.S. Senator John McCain says she knows how fast COVID-19 can spread now that she's in New York - where the caseload is much higher.

"I think people aren't taking it as seriously because the numbers aren't as high in other areas of the country," she said. "Just because they aren't high now doesn't mean it couldn't get high."

After seeing photos of hikers closely packed together in Phoenix, she's hoping people will start being socially distant to slow the virus.

Phoenix Parks and Recreation tweeted Sunday that people should consider less busy trails instead of Piestewa.

Maricopa County Parks and Rec said their parks are overcrowded.

Bartlett Lake was at capacity again Sunday morning for the same reason.

"I get it - I want to go outside, I want to socialize with friends and family, I think it's a very natural thing to do," said McCain. "But these are really unprecedented times, and we're in completely unprecedented territory.

"I just really fear what's happening in New York, and the East Coast will just filter its way into the rest of the country," she said.

McCain is not asking for the government to close public places, but it just hoping citizens will take social distancing more seriously.

"Just because it hasn't hit Arizona as hard yet, doesn't mean it doesn't have the potential to," said McCain.