Mesa boy killed in ATV crash in northern Arizona, sheriff's office says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated May 10, 2022 9:47AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - An 8-year-old child from Mesa was killed in a May 8 ATV crash in Coconino County near Forest Lake, the sheriff's office says.

At around 1 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a child missing from a Bear Canyon Lake campsite.

"Due to the remote location, Sheriff’s Deputies, DPS Troopers, and Forest Service personnel responded to the call. While responding, a second report was made that the juvenile had been located and had been involved in an accident," said Meg Miller with the sheriff’s office.

The child reportedly took the family's ATV and that's when they contacted the campsite host. Soon after they began searching, they found the child and ATV down a steep embankment.

"The child was not breathing and was transported by private vehicle to a location where they met with medical personnel. The child was pronounced deceased on scene," Miller said.

The incident will be investigated by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to wear recommended safety equipment and follow all applicable state and federal laws regarding the safe use of ATVs while recreating," Miller said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Forest Service helped in this investigation.