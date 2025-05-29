MCC Theatre Director allegedly made students undress for vulnerability exercise

The Brief Mesa Community College Theatre Director Mace Archer is in a bit of hot water after he reportedly had his students undress on stage for a vulnerability exercise. Maricopa Community Colleges released a statement saying it's addressing what happened and calls it an "active personnel matter."



A Mesa Community College drama teacher is accused of encouraging his students to undress on stage.

What we know:

Students say this happened in theatre director Mace Archer's class.

It was reportedly a required exercise which explored vulnerability while the rest of the class had to watch.

The community college says it's aware of the situation and is addressing it, but also called this a personnel matter.

A statement from the college reads, "We are aware of the allegations made against a faculty member. Upon receiving the information, an internal investigation was initiated following District policy and procedures. Because this is an active personnel matter, we cannot provide specific details to protect the privacy of those involved. However, we can confirm that the matter is being addressed and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation. Our colleges take any allegations of misconduct seriously and are committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for students, faculty, and staff. We will continue to follow appropriate processes and procedures to ensure fairness and accountability for all parties involved."

Mesa Community College is a branch of Maricopa Community Colleges.