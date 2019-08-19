Mesa man accused of sexually assaulting babysitters testifies in court

A Mesa man accused of assaulting two fo his babysitters testified in court on Monday.

Dion Earl was arrested by Mesa Police in October 2017, accused of sexually abusing and assaulting an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old woman. Police say Earl had hired the women to babysit his children.

Earl is a former owner of a professional indoor soccer team in the northeast, and has lived in both Mesa and the State of Washington for a time. Several women testified earlier in the trial, describing unwanted sexual encounters with Earl.

"Did you give her a massage?" asked a lawyer. "I gave her a little. Just on her back, that's it."

Earl, testifying in his defense, described incidents of massages he's given and received from women who are now accusing him of sexual misconduct.

"She ended up giving me a massage that night. It was nothing," said Earl.

Two dancers associated with Earl's soccer franchise testified about incidents in which they claim Earl touched them and acted inappropriately. One woman claimed Earl fondled her at a strip club.

Advertisement

"I just wanted her to have a good time, that's all," said Earl.

"Did you guys make it to the VIP Room?" asked a lawyer.

"I could care less, I was married to a former dancer. I'll say that," said Earl.

A former long-time nanny testified about massages and sexual touching as she watched his kids.

Earl will be on the stand again tomorrow. He's facing several felony charges, including rape, kidnapping, and molestation.