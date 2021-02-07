Mesa Police fatally shoot man during mental health emergency call

article

Mesa police officers shot and killed a man during a mental health emergency call near Broadway and Dobson after he reportedly walked toward police with a gun in his hand and refused to stop.

The situation began on Feb. 6 after the mental health crisis line called police for a 23-year-old white male who was making suicidal threats in the area, police said.

When officers arrived at the apartment late Saturday night, they created a perimeter around the area while the crisis line continued to speak to him. Police learned a toddler and an infant were inside of the residence.

After 45 minutes, police say he ended the call and left the apartment, walking toward police with a firearm and raised his weapon.

After he reportedly disregarded commands to stop, "less lethal rounds were deployed, followed by lethal rounds," according to Mesa Police.

The man later died at the hospital. No one else was hurt.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.