Massacre in Mexico: 11 people killed in attack on two bars

At least 11 people, eight of them women, reportedly died after an attack Monday night at two bars, including one inside a hotel, in Mexico. Five others were injured.

Telemundo 20 reports that one of the attacks happened at the Gala hotel and bar in Celaya, located in the central state of Guanajuato just after 10 p.m. local time.

A group of armed men in hoods came in two trucks and opened fire before throwing two bombs. As many as 50 shots were believed to have been fired.

Handwritten signs left at the scenes of the killings suggested the attacks were part of a rivalry between two drug cartels that have been battling for control of Guanajuato state for several years.

Police confirmed that messages were left at the scene, but did not confirm what they said. But photos posted on social media suggested the killers were from the Santa Rosa de Lima gang. The messages appeared to accuse the bars' owners of supporting the rival Jalisco cartel.

The photos showed women — it was not clear if they were bar employees or customers — heaped in pools of blood between tables. Part of one bar also appeared to have been partly burned.

Witnesses told local media that the attack lasted less than one minute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.