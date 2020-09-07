Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
6
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley

Mike Sexton, of World Poker Tour fame, passes away

By Jordan Smith
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Mike Sexton, Lifetime achievement award, attends the American Poker Awards during the Global Poker League Draft Day on February 25, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES - Mike Sexton, the World Poker Tour’s longtime commentator, has passed away.

He was 72 and is survived by his son, Ty.

“The WPT Family joins the entire poker community in sending our thoughts and deepest condolences to the Sexton family, including his young son Ty,” said Adam Pliska, CEO of the World Poker Tour

Often dubbed the “ambassador of poker,” Sexton started as a WPT commentator in 2002. But even before he joined the WPT, he raised the profile of the game for many years, according to a news release.

“His glowing presence resonated with players and fans of poker alike, who will all miss him onscreen and at the table,” Pliska said. “Mike’s legacy will forever be a part of poker’s history.”

Due to his stewardship of the game and accomplishments in competition, the WPT immortalized Sexton in 2008 with an induction into their hall of fame.

He was just the 39th person to be enshrined.

Sexton won the WPT title in 2016 at Playground Poker Club in Montreal. The next year, the Tour awarded him their highest distinction: WPT Honors.

This year, the WPT has renamed their trophy to the Mike Sexton Champion’s Cup.

This story was reported from Atlanta.