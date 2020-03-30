Minneapolis uses 'Tiger King' to demonstrate social distancing guidelines

article

Need new inspiration to follow social distancing guidelines? Why not take it from the Tiger King?

The City of Minneapolis is looking to Netflix's hit docuseries "Tiger King" to find new inspiration to bring home the message of social distancing.

The Netflix series has captivated viewers nationwide who are are homebound due to stay-at-home orders or self-quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show follows Oklahoma zoo owner Joe Maldonado-Passage, or "Joe Exotic," and his feud with Florida Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin. While the two both share a love of tigers, Exotic's zoo offers "cub-petting," a controversial practice that advocates, like Baskin, say leads to the exploitation of the animals.

The friction between the two zoo owners escalates to point where Exotic tried to hire a hitman in a murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin.

So who better to choose to demonstrate social distancing than two people who make a point of steering clear of the other?

The City of Minneapolis tweeted a graphic of Exotic and Baskin staying at least six feet -- or rather -- one small tiger apart.

Advertisement

So now, you too can say "'cause I saw tiger, now I understand."