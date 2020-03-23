Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's bodyguard has recovered from coronavirus

Walz: Minnesotans have been through long winters before, we’ll get through this one

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is working from home for the next two weeks after making the decision to self-quarantine when one of the members of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is self-quarantining and working from home for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive for the coronavirus, but that State Trooper has now recovered, the Governor announced Thursday. 

In his daily news conference call with the Minnesota Department of Health, Walz lead off by announcing the State Trooper had recovered.

“Though I’m feeling healthy and not showing any symptoms, I’m going to work from home and model the protocol we are asking all Minnesotans to follow," Walz said in a news release after the Trooper's initial diagnosis. 

Walz was informed of his bodyguard's positive test March 23 and has not left home since. The first-term governor has lead the state's coronavirus response from his residence in St. Paul.

