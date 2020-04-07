Minnesota hits 1,069 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 34 deaths now attributed to virus

Minnesota reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,069, although health officials say that number is still an undercount due to lack of widespread testing. There have now been 34 deaths attributed to the virus.

More than half of the cases have recovered and no longer need to be isolated. To date, 29,260 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

There are currently 120 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Minnesota, with 64 of those in the intensive care unit, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The age range for coronavirus patients in the ICU is 25-95 years old.

Approximately 23 percent of Minnesota's cases have required hospitalization at some point.

The age range of patients who have died from the virus is 58-100 years old. The median age of those who have died is 86.

Officials have begun identifying congregate care facilities, which includes nursing homes, assisted living facilities and group homes, that have seen COVID-19 cases.

There are now confirmed cases of the coronavirus in 64 of Minnesota's 87 counties. Health officials have said, however, that we should assume the virus is circulating in every Minnesota community, whether a county has a confirmed case or not.

MDH data shows a significant portion of the cases are the result of community transmission. Community transmission cases occur when the individual who tested positive did not travel or have any known contact with someone with COVID-19.

The governor has predicted, based on his work with the health department, that 40 to 80 percent of MInnesotans will get the coronavirus.

As the case total rises, the pressure is on to keep health care workers safe amid a shortage of personal protective equipment.

"If the peak would hit us now, we’d not be prepared," Gov. Walz said of PPE in Minnesota hospitals. "I’ve lit the fuse under everybody I can."

MDH confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Minnesota on March 6. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic.

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

As the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state climbs, state officials have begun enacting drastic measures to reduce the number of places the coronavirus can be spread.

Gov. Walz issued a statewide stay-at-home order for two weeks, effective Friday, March 27 until April 10, athough he may extend it.

He also extended the closure of bars, restaurants, salons, fitness centers and other businesses until May 1 and schools until May 4. Students will participate in distance learning during that time.

The governor said ordering Minnesotans to stay home pushes the peak of the pandemic in the state out 14 weeks, until around June 28, with hospitals reaching peak capacity around June 7. This will buy the state's health care system more time to expand bed capacity and acquire more ventilators, he said.

Since March 6, Gov. Walz has declared a peacetime state of emergency, canceled or postponed all gatherings of 250 or more people, closed all schools, closed public gathering spaces such as theaters, gyms and bars and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders. Walz is expanding unemployment benefits to employees impacted by the pandemic.

The governor also ordered hospitals to stop all elective surgeries and procedures, anything that can be delayed without risking a patient’s health. The order took effect on Monday, March 23 and could last weeks.

COVID-19 HOTLINES

MDH has two hotlines for questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotline for community mitigation (schools, childcare, business) questions is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number to call is 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504.

The hotline for health questions is also open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number to call is 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903.

The state has also launched a helpline for people to report incidents of bias or discrimination resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The number to call is 1-833-454-0148. Translation and interpretation services are available.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE SICK

MDH says if you have symptoms of a respiratory disease (such as fever, coughing, muscle aches, sore threat and headache) you should stay home for at least seven days and at least three days with without a fever (without fever-reducing medicine).

If you have symptoms and can manage those symptoms at home, MDH said you do not have to seek health care or be tested for COVID-19. Just stay home if you are sick. If your symptoms worsen, if possible, call ahead before going into your health care provider.

"People do not need to be tested for COVID-19 if they're in a situation where they'd be able to manage their symptoms at home; since there is no treatment for mild cases, there is no clinical decision that would be made based on the test result," MDH Director of Infectious Disease Kris Ehresmann said.

MDH has restricted the criteria to test for COVID-19 due to a limited supply of testing materials. They are giving priority to hospitalized patients as well as ill health care workers and ill persons living in congregate living settings such as long-term care. The new restrictions on testing will remain in place indefinitely until more tests are provided to Minnesota.

ABOUT COVID-19

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, patients with confirmed COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some patients have had other symptoms including muscle aches, headache, sore throat or diarrhea.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

The CDC and MDH recommend Minnesotans do the following to protect themselves and others and limit the spread of COVID-19: