Missing girl and suspect located minutes after AMBER Alert issued in Wisconsin

Minutes after issuing an AMBER Alert, police say they have located the girl they believed was in danger along with the suspect.

Wisconsin State Patrol says the teen who was reported missing in Baraboo, Wisconsin has been found safe and sound. The suspect in the case, Austin Dailey, is was arrested shortly after following a vehicle pursuit in Green County.

Troopers so no further assistance is needed.