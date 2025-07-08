Mohave County dog rescued after falling a hundred feet down a mine shaft

The Brief The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team rescued a dog named Hailey after she fell approximately 100 feet down an old mine shaft while exploring with her owner on July 7. Search and Rescue teams used a specialized rope system to safely retrieve the unharmed dog, and authorities are now urging the public to avoid dangerous mine shafts.



A dog was rescued after falling about a hundred feet down a Mohave County mine shaft.

What we know:

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. on July 7 after a woman's dog, Hailey, fell approximately 100 feet while they were exploring the Van Deeman Mine area.

The woman said there was a wooden ladder in the shaft, but was worried about the structural integrity of it, so she called for help.

"Search and Rescue responded and configured a technical rope rescue system with a twin-tensioned line for safe lowering and raising. A rescuer rappelled to the bottom of the shaft equipped with Hailey’s harness. Once the dog was securely fastened, the rope team carefully raised both the rescuer and Hailey to the surface, safely extracting them from the underground mine," the sheriff's office said, detailing the rescue.

Thankfully, Hailey the dog was unharmed.

‘We commend the woman for her quick thinking’

The sheriff's office warns that old mine shafts are inherently dangerous, and asks people to avoid them, especially when solo.

"We commend the woman for her quick thinking in seeking help and are grateful for the happy resolution. Great work by our Search and Rescue team," the sheriff's office said.

Map of where the rescue took place

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue