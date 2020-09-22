Mohave County sheriff deputies to receive body cameras

article

County officials in northwestern Arizona have approved a deal that would provide body cameras to deputies in Mohave County, officials said.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the deal with Axon on Sept. 21 during a special meeting, Today’s News-Herald reported. The agreement is estimated to cost $1.25 million over the next five years.

Axon is expected to provide body cameras, equipment, storage and redaction software to the Mohave County sheriff’s office for $323,722 the first year, and an additional $232,221 annually until 2025, officials said. The contract includes 90 new Taser devices and training in equipment usage.

“I was in favor of the body cameras for sheriff’s deputies,” Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould said. “But I don’t like that it was presented at a special meeting. We should have given the public a proper look at what the sheriff planned to do. It seems like these twice-weekly meetings, which are supposed to be about the coronavirus, are having more and more things slipped into the agenda.”

Gould argued that the public may not have been able to comment on the agreement since special meeting agendas are published two days in advance compared to regular meeting agendas, which are posted 10 days in advance.

