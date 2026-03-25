Mom of 7 fatally shot in north Phoenix; Savannah Guthrie's first sit-down interview l Morning News Brief

article

From a Phoenix mom of seven fatally shot during a reported dispute with a neighbor to Savannah Guthrie's first sit-down interview about the search for her missing mother, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 25.

1. ‘They just shot her for no reason’

Featured article

2. Day 53 of Nancy Guthrie search

Featured article

3. ‘Someone needs to do the right thing’

Featured article

4. AZ buying California water?

Featured article

5. Shooting investigation in Laveen

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast