Mom of 7 fatally shot in north Phoenix; Savannah Guthrie's first sit-down interview l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.
From a Phoenix mom of seven fatally shot during a reported dispute with a neighbor to Savannah Guthrie's first sit-down interview about the search for her missing mother, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 25.
1. ‘They just shot her for no reason’
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A North Phoenix mother of seven was shot and killed on Monday morning following an alleged confrontation with her neighbor over a $100 repair debt from a minor car accident.
2. Day 53 of Nancy Guthrie search
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Wednesday marks Day 53 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the seventh week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
3. ‘Someone needs to do the right thing’
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"Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony," a tearful Savannah Guthrie told Hoda Kotb.
4. AZ buying California water?
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Arizona is in talks with San Diego to potentially trade funding for California desalination projects in exchange for a larger share of Colorado River water.
5. Shooting investigation in Laveen
A man is expected to survive after being shot near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police have not identified any suspects.
A look at today's weather
Phoenix is expected to reach 101 degrees on Wednesday, which would break the previous record of 99°F.
Click here for full forecast