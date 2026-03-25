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Mom of 7 fatally shot in north Phoenix; Savannah Guthrie's first sit-down interview l Morning News Brief

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Published  March 25, 2026 9:53am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

From a Phoenix mom of seven fatally shot during a reported dispute with a neighbor to Savannah Guthrie's first sit-down interview about the search for her missing mother, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 25.

1. ‘They just shot her for no reason’

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Phoenix mother of 7 fatally shot by neighbor over $100 dispute, family says
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Phoenix mother of 7 fatally shot by neighbor over $100 dispute, family says

A North Phoenix mother of seven was shot and killed on Monday morning following an alleged confrontation with her neighbor over a $100 repair debt from a minor car accident.

2. Day 53 of Nancy Guthrie search

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 53 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 53 latest updates

Wednesday marks Day 53 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the seventh week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

3. ‘Someone needs to do the right thing’

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'We are in agony': Savannah Guthrie speaks on mother Nancy's disappearance
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'We are in agony': Savannah Guthrie speaks on mother Nancy's disappearance

"Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony," a tearful Savannah Guthrie told Hoda Kotb.

4. AZ buying California water?

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Arizona considers buying California water as Colorado River tensions remain high
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Arizona considers buying California water as Colorado River tensions remain high

Arizona is in talks with San Diego to potentially trade funding for California desalination projects in exchange for a larger share of Colorado River water.

5. Shooting investigation in Laveen

Shooting in Laveen neighborhood leaves man hurt

Shooting in Laveen neighborhood leaves man hurt

A man is expected to survive after being shot near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police have not identified any suspects.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/25/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/25/26

Phoenix is expected to reach 101 degrees on Wednesday, which would break the previous record of 99°F.

Click here for full forecast

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