Arizona weather forecast: Triple digits sticking around for now in Phoenix

The Brief Triple-digit temperatures are forecast for Wednesday, with highs expected to reach 101°F and remain in the low 100s through Friday—nearly 20 degrees above seasonal averages. Relief is finally in sight for early next week as a pattern change is projected to bring cooler temperatures and the first significant rain chances to the state in weeks.



Our heat wave continues, but we're finally approaching the end!

High pressure continues to focus on our region, keeping the warmth and dry conditions locked. The high pressure dome, however, is shifting eastward. It slowly glides east of Arizona over the next couple of days, and slips southeast of the state by Friday into the weekend. As a result, our temperatures will begin to trend downward as our moisture levels begin to increase this weekend.

This Week:

The forecast high reaches 101 degrees in Phoenix today. That high may jump to 102 by Thursday and Friday. The sky will remain sunny to mostly sunny for the next several days as well.

This Weekend:

The forecast high will slip to 99 on Saturday and 97 on Sunday. It will turn breezy in the Valley and a bit windy in the High Country over the weekend. Gusts around 20-25 mph are possible in Phoenix both days.

Big picture view:

As the ridge shifts to the southeast, it will help guide moisture from our south toward Arizona. This will bring a chance for scattered showers to the state, particularly eastern and northern Arizona, starting Sunday into Monday.

As a trough of more mild air begins to approach the West Coast, an additional chance for showers may pick up over Arizona around mid-next week. This pattern shift will also drop our forecast highs.

We're expected to top off in the mid-upper 90s this weekend and early next week. By mid-next week, the high temperature will drop to the low-mid 80s in Phoenix.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)