Monsoon: Phoenix animal rescue damaged by recent powerful storm

A dog rescue in the Phoenix area is dealing with the aftermath of recent monsoon storms that destroyed their property.

"When the big haboob went through, it took the roof off a terminal," said Cherlynn Berry with Got Your Six K9 Rescue. "Well, we're on the southeast corner of Terminal Four. So as a result, it took the fences."

Right now, the fence is only standing because of temporary support.

"What's holding that fence up is the van," Berry said. "If that van is moved or all of these four-by-fours are moved, that fence will fall flat on the ground, and the dogs will be out running up towards I-10."

Berry said the high winds did more damage than just taking down the fence.

"The air conditioner on the building itself was lifted off the roof, and it crashed," Berry said. "With the big swamp cooler that we had, they were able to cool down. They had swimming pools to swim in and everything, and the cooler kept them cool. Now, they are outside only when nobody's here."

"We are looking for any kind of help we can to get these dogs, either to a foster situation or get them to where that we can have a more reliable space for them to be," Berry said.