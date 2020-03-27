More expectant mothers looking at home births as hospital alternative during coronavirus pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is having an effect on expectant mothers, in a way people might not think about.

For at-home birth specialists, business is booming these days because expectant mothers want to avoid the hospital.

"I’m getting three times the calls I was getting before," sad Pan White, a licensed midwife and home birth specialist in Scottsdale.

White says she is experiencing an extremely busy time, with many expectant mothers asking her for help.

"I’m getting calls from someone saying my baby is due next weekend, my baby is due in three weeks, what do I do? Can you talk to me? Can you help me?" said White.

Expecting parents are looking for alternatives, because many hospitals, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, are limiting support people, sometimes including the father, in the delivery room.

"They are looking for where can I go that I can get what I want, and in home is a place they can control," said White.

A part of that support group includes doulas. Oxford Advanced American Dictionary defines a doula as a woman whose role is to provide emotional support to a woman who is giving birth.

"I have clients, who will be at the hospital, told that they can’t have their doula," said Dianne Hamre, who is a doula. "It is heartbreaking. You spend a lot of time and emotion with these families, and now you feel you have to desert them."

Both specialists say for those considering a home birth during this time, it is important for them to know their options.