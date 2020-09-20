Mother pleads for tips leading to the arrest of her son's killer

It’s been nearly a month since Meagan Orantes’ son Andres was shot and killed at a house party in Phoenix on Sept. 20.

It happened at a large party near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. Police responded to a shooting call around 4 a.m. and later discovered the victim, identified as 19-year-old Andres Franco.

Franco later died at the hospital, police say.

His mother said she was woken up by her husband and he told her their son was shot. " ... my son had gotten shot, I just started screaming. So I went right to the hospital," she explained.

But by the time she got there, he had already passed away. He died in his brother’s arms, she said.

"It did not just affect the one child who got shot, it affected our entire family, our other children. It’s gonna be a hard situation to move on," Orantes said.

Franco, his brother and some other friends had spent the evening at a house party. Authorities say a man passing by in a nearby truck got out and walked up to Franco who had become separated from his brother and friends.

The two ended up in a fight which resulted in this man shooting Franco in the neck.

Orantes says she’s frustrated because that man took off and as of Oct. 17, police have no suspects in the case.

"He said there is no case unless someone can come forward and identify who it was. The shooter who was in the car, there were 200 people at this party somebody has to have seen something somebody has to know what’s going on," Orantes said.

But so far no one has come forward. That’s why Orantes is asking for help in identifying the shooter. By speaking out, she wants to help prevent other parents from dealing with this same grief.

Another victim was later found at a nearby hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

