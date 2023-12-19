Motorcyclist killed after car pulls out in front of him, Phoenix Police say

A motorcyclist was killed after a driver pulled out in front of him in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon, police said.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, Ricardo Fonseca, 25, was riding his motorcycle near 77th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

He was headed west on Lower Buckeye Road when a car pulled out in front of him, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The woman driving the car stayed at the scene and police say she didn't show signs of impairment.

No more information is available.

