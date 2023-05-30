Multiple people shot by pellet gun in Phoenix, police say

Police are investigating a string of shootings after several people were apparently shot by a suspect with a pellet gun in Phoenix.

According to police, officers responded just after 4:45 a.m. on May 30 for reports of a shooting near 19th and Maryland Avenues.

Five adult victims were found, mostly on 19th Avenue, with injuries "consistent with being shot by a pellet gun type of weapon."

Three of the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Officers remain on scene completing that portion of the investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer said. "What led up to the multiple incidents and the suspects involved are all part of the ongoing investigation."

Area where the shootings happened: