Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:58 PM MST until WED 4:30 PM MST, Cochise County

Navajo tribal members to spend decades in prison over transgender person's murder: DOJ

By
Updated  July 30, 2025 4:13pm MST
LGBTQ
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Two Arizona-based tribal members of the Navajo Nation will spend decades in prison following the murder of a transgender person.
    • The two men are identified as 25-year-old Isiah Adam Smith of Leupp and 24-year-old Trevor Joe Begay of Tuba City.
    • The murder happened in June 2021.

PHOENIX - Officials with the United States Attorney's Office announced on July 30 that two Navajo tribal members were given decades-long prison sentences in connection with the murder of a transgender person.

What we know:

Per the statement, 25-year-old Isiah Adam Smith of Leupp, Ariz. was given a 324-month prison sentence on July 28, after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The statement notes that Smith's co-defendant, identified as 24-year-old Trevor Joe Begay of Tuba City, was sentenced to 365 months in prison in September 2024. Begay also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said the murder happened around June 11, 2021. While the statement did not identify the victim by name, they did use female pronouns for the victim.

"Smith and Begay had previously communicated with the victim online, where she disclosed to them that she was transgender," read a portion of the statement. "Smith and Begay decided to ‘teach the victim a lesson.'"

Per investigators, Smith and Begay arranged to meet the victim in the middle of the night, and when the victim got into Smith and Begay's car, they took her cell phone, drove her into the desert, and then beat her to death. The incident happened on the Navajo nation.

"Smith and Begay attempted to cover up their crimes by burning their bloody clothes and the victim’s cell phone. The victim’s body was found the morning after her death by a hiker," officials wrote.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the United States Attorney's Office.

LGBTQCrime and Public SafetyArizonaNews