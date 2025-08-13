Expand / Collapse search
Nearly 30 pounds of meth found during northern Arizona traffic stop: CCSO

By
Updated  August 13, 2025 1:10pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
(Photo Courtesy: Coconino County Sheriff's Office) article

(Photo Courtesy: Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • A 28-year-old has been arrested after deputies in Coconino County found close to 30 pounds of meth during a traffic stop.
    • The suspect has been identified by CCSO as Jesus Velazquez Bojorquez.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Sheriff's officials in northern Arizona say a man has been arrested after a sizable amount of drugs were found in his vehicle.

What we know:

Per a statement released by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 13, their K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 10 in connection with a traffic violation. The traffic stop happened along Highway 89, near milepost 424.

What they're saying:

"During the traffic stop, the deputy received consent to search the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 29.88 pounds of methamphetamine," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

Officials with CCSO have identified the suspect as Jesus Velazquez Bojorquez, 28. They say the man has been booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility.

"This matter is still under investigation," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the incident happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

