Nearly 30 pounds of meth found during northern Arizona traffic stop: CCSO

The Brief A 28-year-old has been arrested after deputies in Coconino County found close to 30 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. The suspect has been identified by CCSO as Jesus Velazquez Bojorquez.



Sheriff's officials in northern Arizona say a man has been arrested after a sizable amount of drugs were found in his vehicle.

What we know:

Per a statement released by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 13, their K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 10 in connection with a traffic violation. The traffic stop happened along Highway 89, near milepost 424.

What they're saying:

"During the traffic stop, the deputy received consent to search the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 29.88 pounds of methamphetamine," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

Officials with CCSO have identified the suspect as Jesus Velazquez Bojorquez, 28. They say the man has been booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility.

"This matter is still under investigation," read a portion of the statement.

