Need a job? Employers looking to fill hundreds of positions at Great Wolf Lodge, haunted houses for Halloween

If you or someone you know is looking for a job, you're in luck this week.

Several places are hiring, including Scottsdale's newest waterpark, Great Wolf Lodge. Even scare farms for Halloween are now hiring.

FOX 10's Bailey Miller went to multiple job fairs on Monday, where lines of people were looking for jobs.

Great Wolf Lodge plans to hire 600 new employees for their new 350-room waterpark resort that's opening at the end of September.

"This is something that has been in the planning for nine years and what a boost to this whole entertainment district at Talking Stick," said Brian Johnson, Great Wolf Lodge's general manager.

They are looking for any and all jobs ranging from lifeguard to housekeepers to bell boy, retail and even cooks.

"If you want to work at Great Wolf, it's nice if you have experience, but what I want more than anything else is enthusiasm. I want a smile. I want energy and you have to be able to this [howl]," Johnson said.

And one young man that must have checked all these boxes is Deion Lepard.

"I did great. I already got the job. They said they wanted to hire me on today to get it started," Lepard said.

Great Wolf Lodge will be holding their job fair until Saturday at the Pavilions at Talking Stick Shopping Center.

And across town, Fear Farm is also hiring.

"We are looking for monsters and crazy people to find out and help us scare people for the Halloween season," said Zack Busse, Fear Farm's general manager.

They need to fill 200 positions including cashiers, parking lot attendants, but mostly scene actors willing to scare people.

For Fear Farm, you don't need experience, but you must be at least 16 years old to audition. Their job fair will be open every Monday through 7 p.m. until the fall season.