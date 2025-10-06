New details about an alleged murderer; Costco coming to north Phoenix | Morning News Brief

article

From an alleged murderer offering information to Maricopa County Sheriff's detectives, to a new north Phoenix development bringing a Costco to the area, here are your top headlines for Oct. 6.

1. Alleged murderer offered tips to law enforcement

2. New development coming to north Phoenix near TSMC

3. I-10 crash kills a child, injures another child

4. Road rage shooting at a red light in the Valley

5. Alleged kidnapping suspect taken into custody

A look at today's weather