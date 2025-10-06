Expand / Collapse search

New details about an alleged murderer; Costco coming to north Phoenix | Morning News Brief

Published  October 6, 2025
From an alleged murderer offering information to Maricopa County Sheriff's detectives, to a new north Phoenix development bringing a Costco to the area, here are your top headlines for Oct. 6.

1. Alleged murderer offered tips to law enforcement

Alleged killer of 2 teens offered information to investigators
31-year-old Thomas Brown allegedly contacted officers shortly after two teens were found shot to death in the Tonto National Forest.

2. New development coming to north Phoenix near TSMC

Costco, Marriott coming to north Phoenix's 'Halo Vista' development
Three new businesses are planning to expand operations near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) campus in north Phoenix, further boosting development in the area.

3. I-10 crash kills a child, injures another child

Phoenix driver arrested after deadly I-10 crash kills young child, DPS says
A 6-year-old child died and a 4-year-old was injured after a two-vehicle collision on I-10 near 67th Avenue in Phoenix on the evening of Oct. 5.

4. Road rage shooting at a red light in the Valley

Man shot at red light in alleged road rage shooting
A man was shot near Loop 202 and Van Buren St. following a road rage incident.

5. Alleged kidnapping suspect taken into custody

Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested in Tolleson
A suspect in the attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl outside an elementary school on Sept. 29 has been arrested.

A look at today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the low 90s expected this week
Plenty of changes expected over the next week! As the week goes on, high pressure will build up across the south. This boosts temperatures around Arizona, including in the Valley. Then, rain is expected later this week.

