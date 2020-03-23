New restrictions in place for public transit riders amid coronavirus pandemic

As COVID-19 continues to spread, riding public transit, such as buses or trains, gets a little bit more tricky.

For many residents, public is the best way to get to where they need to go, such as their workplace or a store. To others, however, they are more like petri dishes on wheels these days.

According to a statement issued by Valley Metro, services are still on a regular schedule, but new measures have been put in place as on March 21. Now, passengers have to board from the rear to put some distance between the operator and other passengers.

Passengers will still have to pay to ride, according to Valley Metro officials. Customer service windows are closed for now, with riders being asked to buy tickets at vending machines and online

Meanwhile, passengers are reacting to the changes.

"I feel OK," said a man, identified only as 'Richard.' "I think they keep it safe. It's clean."

"There’s a cough or a sneeze and it’s airborne for a particular amount of time, and those droplets is how we catch this virus." said one person, identified only as 'Kitt.'

Busses, light rail trains and platforms are also getting a deep clean, early and often, with front line workers like Albert Walker working harder and feeling more appreciated than ever.

"It’s great to hear that we do a great job. We’re out here working our tails off. but it makes it all worth it to hear that from a person that you’re doing a good job. I love that," said Walker.

As for social distancing onboard public transit, that’s being done by self-policing. Transportation officials are asking riders to take only essential trips in order to help slow the spread of the virus.

"There are a lot of people who rely on public transportation and need it to get to their jobs," said transportation spokesperson Susan Tierney.

For these passengers, the ride is still worth the risk.

"I’m just going to the doctor and I don’t feel like this should stop me or anybody really," said one rider, identified onlyt as 'Alyssa.'

Transportation officials say ridership is down, and that is a good thing, as it means people are staying home.

