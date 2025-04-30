New River residents stunned after pastor's homicide; deadly I-10 crash | Nightly Roundup

article
From the latest on neighbors' reactions to the homicide of a New River pastor, to a deadly motorcycle crash on I-10 Wednesday morning, here are tonight's top stories.
1. New River pastor found dead; MCSO investigating
William Schonemann, a 76-year-old pastor at New River Bible Chapel, was found dead on Monday night. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says his death is being investigated as a homicide.
2. Motorcyclist killed in I-10 crash; freeway reopens
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash along Interstate 10 at 67th Avenue in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. The victim was not identified.
3. Amazon drones start deliveries in Tolleson
Amazon shoppers in the Tolleson area could have their deliveries dropped off by drone as Prime Air launches in the West Valley suburb.
4. Social Security May payment schedule: Here's when beneficiaries will get their checks
Here is the May Social Security payment schedule for retirement, disability, and survivor beneficiaries, as well as those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
5. Woman dies after being stabbed in Glendale
A woman died at the hospital after being stabbed near State Farm Stadium, and police need your help identifying the suspect.