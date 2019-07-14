Next 007 will be revealed in 'Bond 25': report

The next James Bond film will show the secret agent pass the torch -- and fans of the Ian Fleming-inspired franchise are in for a shock as to which star gets the latest license to kill.

Reports claim that the next Agent 007 will be played by British actress Lashana Lynch.

Lynch, 31, had a breakout role in "Captain Marvel" as Maria Rambeau, the titular superhero's best friend and fellow Air Force pilot.

The Daily Mail reports that screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge intervened to pass the torch on to the star.

"There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says 'Come in 007,' and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman," a Bond insider claimed. "It's a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he's been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman."

