Nightly Roundup: Shocking sexual misconduct allegations; Arizona county supervisors indicted

By
Published 
Updated November 29, 2023 6:35PM
PHOENIX - From shocking accusations leveled against an ex-hospital security guard to the indictment of county leaders in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

1. County officials indicted on election-related charges

According to a news release, 64-year-old Terry Crosby of Sierra Vista and 61-year-old Peggy Judd of Willcox were indicted on felony charges of interference with an election officer and conspiracy.

2. Sad end to search for missing man

The 86-year-old went missing in early November. Loved ones said they last thing they heard was the man taking a rideshare to a chain restaurant.

3. Ex-hospital security guard accused of shocking sexual misconduct

Randall Scott Bird

The man, according to court documents, is accused of sexual misconduct while on duty at the morgue of a hospital near Downtown Phoenix.

(Click here for the story)

4. Viral TikTok sums up economic challenges

Mackenzie Moan's tearful TikTok confession resonated with thousands of middle-class Americans. Hear her exclusive interview.

5. A tragic night in the Far East Valley

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 11/29/2023

We are expecting some rain in the days ahead for the Valley.