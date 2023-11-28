Nightly Roundup: Shocking sexual misconduct allegations; Arizona county supervisors indicted

From shocking accusations leveled against an ex-hospital security guard to the indictment of county leaders in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

1. County officials indicted on election-related charges

Featured article

2. Sad end to search for missing man

Featured article

3. Ex-hospital security guard accused of shocking sexual misconduct

The man, according to court documents, is accused of sexual misconduct while on duty at the morgue of a hospital near Downtown Phoenix.

(Click here for the story)

4. Viral TikTok sums up economic challenges

Featured article

5. A tragic night in the Far East Valley

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight