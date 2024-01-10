Nightly Roundup: Update on teen violence in Gilbert; April McLaughlin arrested again

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
5
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area

Nightly Roundup: Update on teen violence in Gilbert; April McLaughlin arrested again

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include a couple of updates on the cases surrounding the teen violence in Gilbert as several arrests are made. Another trending story is April McLaughlin being arrested again after animal abuse charges were resubmitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Here are the top stories for Jan. 10, 2024.

1. Gilbert teen violence: Arrests made in connection with violent August parking lot incident

Featured

Gilbert teen violence: Arrests made in connection with violent August parking lot incident
article

Gilbert teen violence: Arrests made in connection with violent August parking lot incident

Authorities in Gilbert say they've made 4 arrests in connection with a violent incident that happened at a parking lot in the East Valley town in August 2023. Two of the suspects are juveniles and 2 are adults.

2. PCSO: Self-proclaimed 'Gilbert Goon' arrested following teen's assault in San Tan Valley

Featured

PCSO: Self-proclaimed 'Gilbert Goon' arrested following teen's assault in San Tan Valley
article

PCSO: Self-proclaimed 'Gilbert Goon' arrested following teen's assault in San Tan Valley

A 20-year-old man, who reportedly said he's part of the "Gilbert Goons" group, has been arrested in connection with an incident on Nov. 18, 2023 that left a teen injured.

3. 'House of Horrors': April McLaughlin arrested again after animal abuse charges were resubmitted to MCAO

Featured

'House of Horrors': April McLaughlin arrested again after animal abuse charges were resubmitted to MCAO
article

'House of Horrors': April McLaughlin arrested again after animal abuse charges were resubmitted to MCAO

The woman at the center of the so-called 'House of Horrors' animal abuse case has been arrested again. The arrest came months after charges against April McLaughlin were resubmitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

4. Sober living fallout: Nearly 40 residents to be evicted from Mesa's Canal on Baseline luxury condos

Featured

Sober living fallout: Nearly 40 residents to be evicted from Mesa's Canal on Baseline luxury condos
article

Sober living fallout: Nearly 40 residents to be evicted from Mesa's Canal on Baseline luxury condos

A complex of luxury condos in Mesa being used for sober living units has been impacting dozens of residents for a while now. FOX 10 learned on Jan. 9 that nearly 40 people are in the process of being evicted from the condos.

5. Grand Canyon helicopter crash: Family of British tourist among 5 killed wins lawsuit settlement

Featured

Grand Canyon helicopter crash: Family of British tourist among 5 killed wins lawsuit settlement
article

Grand Canyon helicopter crash: Family of British tourist among 5 killed wins lawsuit settlement

A judge in Nevada has approved a cash settlement to the parents of a British tourist who, along with his newlywed wife, was killed in a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon. The crash happened in a section of the Grand Canyon where air tours aren’t as highly regulated as in the national park.