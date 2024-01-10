Nightly Roundup: Update on teen violence in Gilbert; April McLaughlin arrested again

Tonight's top stories include a couple of updates on the cases surrounding the teen violence in Gilbert as several arrests are made. Another trending story is April McLaughlin being arrested again after animal abuse charges were resubmitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
Here are the top stories for Jan. 10, 2024.
1. Gilbert teen violence: Arrests made in connection with violent August parking lot incident
Authorities in Gilbert say they've made 4 arrests in connection with a violent incident that happened at a parking lot in the East Valley town in August 2023. Two of the suspects are juveniles and 2 are adults.
2. PCSO: Self-proclaimed 'Gilbert Goon' arrested following teen's assault in San Tan Valley
A 20-year-old man, who reportedly said he's part of the "Gilbert Goons" group, has been arrested in connection with an incident on Nov. 18, 2023 that left a teen injured.
3. 'House of Horrors': April McLaughlin arrested again after animal abuse charges were resubmitted to MCAO
The woman at the center of the so-called 'House of Horrors' animal abuse case has been arrested again. The arrest came months after charges against April McLaughlin were resubmitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.
4. Sober living fallout: Nearly 40 residents to be evicted from Mesa's Canal on Baseline luxury condos
A complex of luxury condos in Mesa being used for sober living units has been impacting dozens of residents for a while now. FOX 10 learned on Jan. 9 that nearly 40 people are in the process of being evicted from the condos.
5. Grand Canyon helicopter crash: Family of British tourist among 5 killed wins lawsuit settlement
A judge in Nevada has approved a cash settlement to the parents of a British tourist who, along with his newlywed wife, was killed in a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon. The crash happened in a section of the Grand Canyon where air tours aren’t as highly regulated as in the national park.