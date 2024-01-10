Nightly Roundup: Update on teen violence in Gilbert; April McLaughlin arrested again

Tonight's top stories include a couple of updates on the cases surrounding the teen violence in Gilbert as several arrests are made. Another trending story is April McLaughlin being arrested again after animal abuse charges were resubmitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Here are the top stories for Jan. 10, 2024.

1. Gilbert teen violence: Arrests made in connection with violent August parking lot incident

2. PCSO: Self-proclaimed 'Gilbert Goon' arrested following teen's assault in San Tan Valley

3. 'House of Horrors': April McLaughlin arrested again after animal abuse charges were resubmitted to MCAO

4. Sober living fallout: Nearly 40 residents to be evicted from Mesa's Canal on Baseline luxury condos

5. Grand Canyon helicopter crash: Family of British tourist among 5 killed wins lawsuit settlement