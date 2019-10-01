No emergency on Delta flight

Despite reports from several flight monitoring sites that Delta flight 1227 from Detroit to Atlanta had declared an emergency Tuesday, the airline later said there was no emergency.

The flight took off from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport at 7:14 p.m., according to FlightAware.com. The flight tracking site reported that the flight arrived at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at 9:10 p.m.

Delta officials confirmed there was no emergency on the flight, but did not offer any further information.