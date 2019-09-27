Northeast Philly nursing home residents prove it's never too late to find love

article

Two residents at a Northeast Philadelphia nursing home prove it's never too late to find love. They tied the knot Friday afternoon.

FOX 29's Bruce Gordon attended the ceremony.

Chapel Manor resident Patricia Pugh,86, was widowed a decade ago. Her now-husband Eddie Simmons,79, is a divorcee.

Simmons proposed to Pugh back in June not long after they met over a bingo game. Pugh says she had resigned herself to being alone in her golden years until Simmons came along.

“Everybody told me, no, there’s someone for you. I said, no not until the Lord sends somebody," she told FOX 29.

Surrounded by fellow residents, the lovebirds exchanged vows and rings, pledging their lifelong love.

Pugh says the most special thing about Simmons is he's caring and loving.

The newlyweds say they have no particular plans for what happens after the reception.



