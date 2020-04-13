NY coronavirus deaths pass 10,000

The number of deaths related to coronavirus has passed 10,000 in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 671 people died on Easter Sunday, pushing the total in the state to 10,056.

"To have this happen over this weekend is really, really especially tragic and they are all in our thoughts and prayers," Cuomo said.

He said that the good news is that the number of deaths is flat and the rate of new hospitalizations is flat, as well.

"This virus is very good at what it does. It is a killer," Cuomo said during a state Capitol news briefing.

Cuomo said almost 2,000 people were newly hospitalized with the virus Sunday, though once discharges and deaths are accounted for, the number of people hospitalized has flattened to just under 19,000.

Cuomo: About 2,000 people per day are being diagnosed at hospitals with COVID. On the other side, people are being discharged. That is the net.