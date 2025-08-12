Officer-involved shooting in Chandler leaves 1 dead

The Brief 1 person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Chandler. The incident happened near Price and Germann Roads. No officers were hurt.



One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in the East Valley.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened near Price and Germann Roads, and no officers were hurt during the incident.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Marshals Service, their Arizona WANTED Task Force was trying to arrest an individual prior to the officer-involved shooting.

"The fugitive was wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a federal probation violation warrant with original charges of alien smuggling," read a portion of their statement.

Per the U.S. Marshals Service statement, officers with the task force found the person at a home, and continued surveillance as he drove away.

"Task Force members attempted to stop the vehicle at which point the fugitive attempted to flee. Task Force members deployed various less-lethal tools in an effort to gain compliance," read a portion of the statement. "During the encounter, the fugitive produced a gun, resulting in him being struck by police gunfire and succumbing to his wounds."

What's next:

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service say the FBI will coordinate with the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team on the investigation.

Area where the incident happened