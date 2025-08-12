Expand / Collapse search
Officer-involved shooting in Chandler leaves 1 dead

Updated  August 12, 2025 4:22pm MST
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix
Authorities are investigating, after a shooting that involved law enforcement officers in Chandler resulted in the death of a person who was wanted on a federal probation violation warrant. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reports.

The Brief

    • 1 person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Chandler.
    • The incident happened near Price and Germann Roads.
    • No officers were hurt.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in the East Valley.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened near Price and Germann Roads, and no officers were hurt during the incident.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Marshals Service, their Arizona WANTED Task Force was trying to arrest an individual prior to the officer-involved shooting.

"The fugitive was wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a federal probation violation warrant with original charges of alien smuggling," read a portion of their statement.

Per the U.S. Marshals Service statement, officers with the task force found the person at a home, and continued surveillance as he drove away.

"Task Force members attempted to stop the vehicle at which point the fugitive attempted to flee. Task Force members deployed various less-lethal tools in an effort to gain compliance," read a portion of the statement. "During the encounter, the fugitive produced a gun, resulting in him being struck by police gunfire and succumbing to his wounds."

What's next:

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service say the FBI will coordinate with the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team on the investigation.

Area where the incident happened

