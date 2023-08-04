Expand / Collapse search
Boy falls from coaster at Florida amusement park, rushed to hospital with 'traumatic injuries': officials

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Theme Parks
FOX 35 Orlando

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A six-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital on Thursday with serious injuries after possibly falling out of a roller coaster at a Florida amusement park, according to paramedics.

The Osceola County Fire Rescue Department responded to Fun Spot's amusement park in Kissimmee around 3 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports that a child had fallen from a ride, a spokesperson told FOX 35 in a statement on Friday. A six-year-old boy was found "with traumatic injuries" about 20 feet beneath the ride's track.

He was transported to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, officials said. An update on the child's condition was not immediately known.

FOX 35 has reached out to Fun Spot America for comment and additional info.

"The department is aware of the incident and we’re currently investigating. The ride is closed pending the outcome of the investigation," the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a statement to FOX 35. Except for the major theme parks – Walt Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld – the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is tasked with inspecting most attractions and rides at theme parks around the state (the major theme parks conduct their own inspections and safety reports part of a state agreement). 

Aaron Keller, communications director for the FDACS, identified the ride as the "Galaxy Spin," a wild mouse-type coaster.

"Take a spin on a wild mouse style type coaster that produces heavy G forces as you go around sharp and tight corners. With up to 4 people to a seat, your whole cart will be screaming!" is how the ride is descried on Fun Spot's website.

Fun Spot America has two amusement parks in Florida – Orlando and Kissimmee – and a third in Atlanta, Georgia.

This is a developing situation. We'll provide updates as they come into the newsroom.