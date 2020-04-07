Officials: 2 Arizona prison inmates tested positive for COVID-19

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry say two of their prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released Tuesday night, one of the inmates was found to be positive for COVID-19 after having been tested twice previously, with negative results. That inmate has been in a community hospital since March 27, due to several symptoms that are non related to COVID-19.

The other inmate, according to the statement, was at the Marana Community Correctional Treatment Facility. The facility, which provides custody and substance abuse treatment, is operated by the Management and Training Corporation.

None of the two inmates have been identified.

Officials say of the over 42,000 inmates, 60 have been tested, with 48 negative tests and 10 whose results are pending.

"Like many correctional systems nationwide, the department has experience managing infectious diseases at its facilities and is taking proactive measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the inmate population," read a portion of the statement.

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

Advertisement

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)