Officials: Banner University Medical Center Phoenix emergency department closed due to flooding

Officials with Banner Health say Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix's emergency department will likely remain closed through the weekend as a result of a flooding incident.

According to a statement, the flooding was caused by the bursting of a clean water pipe.

A photo posted to Twitter by a person identified as Allison Ellis shows pooling water on the floor of a portion of the hospital.

The trauma center, according to officials, will remain open during this time, and walk-in patients will not be turned away at the hospital, but will be cared for in a different area of the hospital until the necessary repairs are made.

Banner Health officials say they will be able to provide an update on Monday.